Winds cancel some ferry sailings between P.E.I.-N.S.
High winds forecast to continue into Friday
Strong winds forecast for P.E.I. on Thursday have cancelled sailings of the MV Saaremaa on Thursday, and prompted a travel advisory on Confederation Bridge.
Winds at Charlottetown Airport are forecast to blow at 30 km/h with gusts to 60. On the Northumberland Strait, Confederation Bridge is forecasting winds at 70 km/h through much of Thursday and increasing to 90 overnight.
MV Confederation will sail on its regular schedule between Wood Islands and Caribou. That will leave four round trip crossings instead of seven. The timing of the remaining departures is
- From Wood Islands: 0700, 1000,1330, 1700.
- From Caribou: 0830, 1145, 1515, 1830.
This is the Saaremaa's first season sailing on the Northumberland Strait. The ferry usually sails on the St. Lawrence River. It is on loan from Quebec covering the sailing of Holiday Island, which was heavily damaged by fire in July.
High winds are expected to continue into Friday. Confederation Bridge is advising restrictions on traffic are possible any time from Thursday morning through to 5 p.m. Friday.
On Thursday morning Charlottetown Airport was not reporting any disruptions to flights.
