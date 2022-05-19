Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Ferry passengers to pay $10 surcharge on top of $84 fare

Cars taking the ferry from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia this summer will be paying a $10 surcharge to help offset the high cost of fuel.

Surcharge to help offset rising cost of fuel, says GM of Northumberland Ferries Ltd.

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
The cost for a car to travel by ferry from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia will be $94 beginning June 1. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Combined with a two per cent increase from last year, the cost for a car to use the ferry will be $94 beginning June 1. 

Don Cormier, general manager and vice-president of operations for Northumberland Ferries Ltd., said it still represents good value.

"We wanted that surcharge to be respectful and modest enough of individual needs," he said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

"But our cost of fuel now is the biggest cost that we have in terms of our operating costs. So obviously, some of that needed to be passed on to consumers."

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. expecting busy season

3 hours ago
Duration 6:04
VP of operations Don Cormier speaks with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin about the challenges of rising costs as the tourist season approaches.

Cormier said it's possible the surcharge would be removed if fuel prices take a significant drop.

The price is currently $84 for regular-sized vehicles, and $44 for motorcycles. 

Slight increase in food prices

Cormier said food prices aboard the ferries will remain "pretty close to tradition."

Traffic has been close to 2019 levels since the service between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., resumed at the beginning of the month, he said.

Staff will be required to wear masks onboard. Passengers will be encouraged to wear masks, but it will not be mandatory.

