Ferry passengers to pay $10 surcharge on top of $84 fare
Surcharge to help offset rising cost of fuel, says GM of Northumberland Ferries Ltd.
Cars taking the ferry from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia this summer will be paying a $10 surcharge to help offset the high cost of fuel.
Combined with a two per cent increase from last year, the cost for a car to use the ferry will be $94 beginning June 1.
Don Cormier, general manager and vice-president of operations for Northumberland Ferries Ltd., said it still represents good value.
"We wanted that surcharge to be respectful and modest enough of individual needs," he said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.
"But our cost of fuel now is the biggest cost that we have in terms of our operating costs. So obviously, some of that needed to be passed on to consumers."
Cormier said it's possible the surcharge would be removed if fuel prices take a significant drop.
The price is currently $84 for regular-sized vehicles, and $44 for motorcycles.
Slight increase in food prices
Cormier said food prices aboard the ferries will remain "pretty close to tradition."
Traffic has been close to 2019 levels since the service between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., resumed at the beginning of the month, he said.
Staff will be required to wear masks onboard. Passengers will be encouraged to wear masks, but it will not be mandatory.
With files from CBC News: Compass
