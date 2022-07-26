Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ferry fire investigators hope to get into engine room Tuesday

The federal Transportation Safety Board has started an investigation into the fire on P.E.I.’s ferry service.

Work underway to make access to engine room safe

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The Holiday Island at dock following the fire.
The ferry, which had more than 200 people aboard, was successfully evacuated. (Julian Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

The fire aboard the Holiday Island started near the Wood Islands terminal. The ferry was evacuated without serious injuries to any of the more than 200 people aboard. Northumberland Ferries hopes to resume service Wednesday, but it will be a reduced service with the Holiday Island out for at least the rest of the season.

The Transportation Safety Board has four investigators on the Island, but they have not been able to get into the engine room yet.

"That's where the fire was, in the engine room, and for safety reasons the compartment is not yet accessible," said Marie-Helene Roy, TSB's manager of marine operations in Atlantic Canada.

Roy expects investigators will be able to get into the engine room Tuesday.

The TSB is an independent agency, said Roy, and will produce a report that examines causes and contributory factors but does not assign blame. Any recommendations in the report will be directed to particular federal ministers, who will have 90 days to respond.

The investigation is still in the early stages of the first phase, the field phase, said Roy. That will be followed by an examination and analysis phase, and finally the report-writing phase.

Roy said the entire process could take more than a year.

