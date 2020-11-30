Ferry crossings reduced on weekdays, cancelled on weekends

Northumberland Ferries Limited is reducing the number of crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia in light of new travel restrictions imposed last week.

On weekdays, there will be only one departure from each port. There will be no service on the weekends.

From Dec. 2-18, the ferry will leave Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 8 a.m., and Caribou, N.S., at 1:30 p.m.

Last week, P.E.I. opted out of the Atlantic bubble until at least Dec. 7, meaning most people coming in and out of the province would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

