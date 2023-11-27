N.S.-P.E.I. ferry sailings cancelled Monday

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings Monday, with high winds forecast to continue all day.

Normally the ferry makes eight crossings a day from Oct. 10 to Nov. 30, four from Wood Islands and four from Caribou, starting with a 7 a.m. departure from P.E.I.

The current forecast at Charlottetown Airport shows winds at 30 km/h with gusts to 50, and increasing to 50 km/h with gusts to 80 early in the afternoon.

Confederation Bridge has an advisory in place.

Restrictions on high-sided vehicles could be put in place starting around 9 a.m., and continue to 8 p.m.

The bridge's weather station showed winds blowing steady at 50 km/h at 6 a.m.

The bridge's forecast for Northumberland Strait shows winds gusting as high as 100 km/h in the late afternoon, but diminishing quickly after 8 p.m.