Early ferry crossings between P.E.I. and N.S. cancelled Thursday morning

The first two ferry crossings Thursday between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., have been cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. made the announcement a little before 6 a.m., saying there would be no 7 a.m. departure from P.E.I. or 8:30 from Nova Scotia.

Normally, from Oct. 10 to Nov. 30 the ferry makes eight crossings a day, four from Wood Islands and four from Caribou. The next scheduled departure would be 10 a.m. from Wood Islands and then an 11:45 a.m. sailing from Caribou

The current forecast at Charlottetown Airport shows rain and winds at 30 km/h with gusts to 50 continuing into the early afternoon.

At 6 a.m. traffic was running smoothly on Confederation Bridge. The bridge's weather centre showed conditions similar to those forecast for Charlottetown, but the bridge's forecast for Northumberland Strait showed winds easing more quickly, with gusts dropping to 30 km/h by noon.