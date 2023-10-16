Monday ferry crossings between P.E.I. and N.S. cancelled

The ferry service between Wood Islands, P.E.I., down since Saturday, has now been cancelled for Monday afternoon.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. had been hoping the ferry could be back in service after cancelling the morning crossings.

Crossings were also at times throughout the weekend after the MV Confederation experienced mechanical issues. The ferry was also out of commission for a few weeks this summer due to mechanical issue.

Normally, from Oct. 10 to Nov. 30, the ferry makes eight crossings a day, four from Wood Islands and four from Caribou.

The email announcing Monday's cancellation did not include information on when the service might resume.