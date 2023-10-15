Ferry crossings between P.E.I. and N.S. cancelled until Monday afternoon

Ferry crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., have been cancelled until at least Monday afternoon.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. made the announcement Sunday, saying the cancellations are due to technical difficulties.

Crossings were also cancelled on Saturday after the MV Confederation experienced mechanical issues. The ferry was also out of commission for a few weeks this summer due to mechanical issue.

Normally, from Oct. 10 to Nov. 30, the ferry makes eight crossings a day, four from Wood Islands and four from Caribou.

Northumberland Ferries said all crossings up to and including the 11:45 a.m. AT sailing from Caribou would be cancelled Monday, and it would provide further updates regarding the afternoon and evening sailings.