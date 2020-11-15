Ferry crossings cancelled Monday as high winds forecast

Ferry crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., have been cancelled for Monday as strong winds approach.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the province, forecasting gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour along the coast beginning Monday morning.

"A fast moving trough of low pressure will bring strong winds and higher than normal water levels on Monday," the national weather service said.

Officials at the Confederation Bridge say restrictions could be in place there, as well.

