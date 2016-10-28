Some ferry crossings between P.E.I. and N.S. cancelled Saturday

Some ferry crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., have been cancelled Saturday due to technical problems with a shore ramp on the P.E.I. side, Northumberland Ferries says.

The 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. crossings out Caribou N.S., have been cancelled, as well as the 12:30 p.m. crossing out of Wood Islands.

Don Cormier, vice-president operations and safety management for Northumberland Ferries Ltd., said the there is nothing wrong with MV Confederation and MV Holiday Island ferries. He said the issue is with the ramp where the MV Confederation docks in Wood Islands.

Technicians are working on it, he said.

The Holiday Island ramp is working and those crossings — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. from P.E.I. and 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Nova Scotia — are still on schedule, Cormier said.

