No ferries between P.E.I. and N.S. on Thursday
High winds predicted Thursday have affected transportation to and from P.E.I.
Cancellations due to unfavourable weather forecast
Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings on Thursday between Wood Islands and Nova Scotia.
The cancellations include crossings from P.E.I. at 8 a.m. and from Nova Scotia at 9:30 a.m.
The company asks customers to monitor its website for further updates.
