Skip to Main Content
Some P.E.I.-N.S. ferry crossings cancelled Saturday
PEI

Some P.E.I.-N.S. ferry crossings cancelled Saturday

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled some of its crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday morning. 
CBC News ·
Northumberland Ferries cancelled some crossings on Saturday. (Julia Cook/CBC)

Northumberland Ferries cancelled some of its crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday.

The 11:15 a.m. crossing from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and the 1 p.m. sailing from Caribou, N.S., have been cancelled.

All other crossings are on schedule.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.