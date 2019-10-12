Some P.E.I.-N.S. ferry crossings cancelled Saturday
Northumberland Ferries has cancelled some of its crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday morning.
The 11:15 a.m. crossing from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and the 1 p.m. sailing from Caribou, N.S., have been cancelled.
All other crossings are on schedule.
