P.E.I.-N.S. ferry crossings cancelled
Northumberland Ferries has cancelled two of Tuesday's crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.
Technical issues with MV Confederation
The 11:15 from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and the 1 p.m. from Caribou, N.S., have been cancelled because of an undisclosed technical issue with the MV Confederation.
NFL said travellers should watch for further announcements.
Sailings continue with the MV Holiday Island.
