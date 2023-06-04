All Sunday ferry crossings between P.E.I. and N.S. now cancelled due to 'technical issue'

All remaining Sunday ferry crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., have been cancelled, according to an announcement by Northumberland Ferries Ltd.

The company said the crossings are off due to "a technical issue" on MV Confederation.

Early Sunday, it was announced that the first two morning crossings would be cancelled. That was later updated to include all crossings.

The Confederation is the only ferry currently in operation between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. MV Holiday Island was put out of service permanently after a fire onboard last July.

MV Saaremaa 1, on loan from Quebec, replaced the Holiday Island on the P.E.I.-N.S. route last summer, and is scheduled to do the same during the peak tourism season this summer.

The Confederation Bridge remains open to all traffic between P.E.I. and the mainland, but is restricted to one lane at a section that is undergoing maintenance.

That work is expected to wrap up by Friday, June 16.