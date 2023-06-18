Ferry service between P.E.I. and N.S. cancelled until Wednesday

The cancellation of ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia has been extended through Monday.

Crossings were cancelled Saturday after the M.V. Confederation experienced technical difficulties, and Sunday morning, Northumberland Ferries Ltd. announced the cancellations would continue "up to and including Tuesday."

In an email to CBC on Saturday, Mark Wilson, senior vice-president of Northumberland Ferries, said the issue is "not serious" and involves the replacement of an engine part.

In a followup email on Sunday morning, he said the replacement part is not available locally.

"Until we receive the part we won't be able to sail," Wilson said. "We are working to get the part as soon as possible but won't know delivery timings until Monday."

It's the second time this month crossings have been cancelled due to technical difficulties. The issues are not related, Wilson said.

The Confederation is the only ferry currently in operation between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. MV Holiday Island was put out of service permanently after a fire onboard last July.

MV Saaremaa 1, on loan from Quebec, replaced the Holiday Island last summer, and is scheduled to do the same during the peak tourism season this summer.