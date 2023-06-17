Ferry crossings between N.S. and P.E.I. cancelled Saturday

Anyone coming to or leaving Prince Edward Island on Saturday will need to take the Confederation Bridge or or an airplane.

The ferry between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, the M.V. Confederation, is experiencing "technical difficulties" again, and all crossings for June 17 have been cancelled, according to a news release by Northumberland Ferries Ltd.

It's the second time this month crossings have been cancelled due to technical difficulties.

The Confederation is the only ferry currently in operation between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. MV Holiday Island was put out of service permanently after a fire onboard last July.

MV Saaremaa 1, on loan from Quebec, replaced the Holiday Island last summer, and is scheduled to do the same during the peak tourism season this summer.