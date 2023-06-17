Content
PEI

Ferry crossings between N.S. and P.E.I. cancelled Saturday

Anyone coming to or leaving Prince Edward Island on Saturday will need to take the Confederation Bridge or or an airplane.

2nd time this month MV Confederation out of operation due to technical difficulties

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
The ferry Confederation at Wood Islands, P.E.I. in July 2020.
MV Confederation is currently the only ferry operating between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

The ferry between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, the M.V. Confederation, is experiencing "technical difficulties" again, and all crossings for June 17 have been cancelled, according to a news release by Northumberland Ferries Ltd.

It's the second time this month crossings have been cancelled due to technical difficulties.

The Confederation is the only ferry currently in operation between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. MV Holiday Island was put out of service permanently after a fire onboard last July.

MV Saaremaa 1, on loan from Quebec, replaced the Holiday Island last summer, and is scheduled to do the same during the peak tourism season this summer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shane Ross

Journalist

Shane Ross is a journalist with CBC News on Prince Edward Island. Previously, he worked as a newspaper reporter and editor in Halifax, Ottawa and Charlottetown. You can reach him at shane.ross@cbc.ca.

