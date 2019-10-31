Ferry crossings cancelled between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled its crossings between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

The ferry didn't leave from Wood Islands, P.E.I., for it's 6:30 a.m. crossing to Caribou, NS. and officials with Northumberland Ferris said all sailings between the two locations are cancelled until further notice.

The cancellations are due to technical problems, officials with Northumberland Ferries said.

