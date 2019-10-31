Ferry crossings cancelled between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
The cancellation is due to technical problems, officials with Northumberland Ferries said.
Crossings cancelled until further notice
Northumberland Ferries has cancelled its crossings between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.
The ferry didn't leave from Wood Islands, P.E.I., for it's 6:30 a.m. crossing to Caribou, NS. and officials with Northumberland Ferris said all sailings between the two locations are cancelled until further notice.
The cancellations are due to technical problems, officials with Northumberland Ferries said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.