Two ferry crossings cancelled due to search and rescue exercise
Due to the exercise, two crossings will be affected on Wednesday. The 2:45 p.m. crossing to Wood Islands and the 4:45 p.m. crossing from Caribou are cancelled.
Marine search and rescue exercise will be conducted off Wood Islands
There will be a disruption to the Northumberland Ferries schedule Wednesday.
A marine search and rescue training exercise will be conducted off Wood Islands, P.E.I., aboard the MV Confederation.
An incident with both air and sea components will be staged on the passenger ferry where about 50 people will act as passengers requiring assistance.
The Canadian Coast Guard and its auxiliary members will be participating in the exercise along with the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP, the P.E.I. Department of Public Safety and ground search and rescue teams.
