Northumberland Ferries taking bookings for P.E.I. reopening
Ferries to start taking non-commercial traffic in Step 2 of P.E.I. reopening
Northumberland Ferries, which connects Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, is now taking bookings for non-commercial traffic in anticipation of the Island opening up to the rest of Atlantic Canada.
Under Step 2 of its COVID-19 pandemic reopening plan, scheduled for June 27, travellers from Atlantic Canada will be able to come to P.E.I. without having to self-isolate.
The ferries are currently taking only commercial truck traffic with the boats running from Monday to Friday.
A schedule starting June 27 would see six round trips a day, with the first boat leaving Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 6:30 a.m. and Caribou, N.S. at 8 a.m. The last boat from Wood Islands would sail at 7 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. from Caribou.
Step 2 is contingent on 80 per cent of eligible Islanders receiving their first dose of vaccine.
Last week, Premier Dennis King said news that the Island is getting more vaccine than expected means Step 2 could come earlier than June 27.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?