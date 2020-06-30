Northumberland Ferries taking bookings for P.E.I. reopening

Northumberland Ferries, which connects Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, is now taking bookings for non-commercial traffic in anticipation of the Island opening up to the rest of Atlantic Canada.

Under Step 2 of its COVID-19 pandemic reopening plan, scheduled for June 27, travellers from Atlantic Canada will be able to come to P.E.I. without having to self-isolate.

The ferries are currently taking only commercial truck traffic with the boats running from Monday to Friday.

A schedule starting June 27 would see six round trips a day, with the first boat leaving Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 6:30 a.m. and Caribou, N.S. at 8 a.m. The last boat from Wood Islands would sail at 7 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. from Caribou.

Step 2 is contingent on 80 per cent of eligible Islanders receiving their first dose of vaccine.

Last week, Premier Dennis King said news that the Island is getting more vaccine than expected means Step 2 could come earlier than June 27.

