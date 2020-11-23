2nd day of ferry crossings cancelled due to bad weather

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all sailings between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. on Tuesday as bad weather conditions linger.

All crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I. and Caribou, N.S. had been called off for Monday as well.

Environment Canada has a gale warning in effect for the Northumberland Strait.

As of 3:30 p.m. AT on Monday, the agency said southeast winds were 35 knots dropping to 25 out of the northwest late Monday night, then increasing to 35 knots northwest Tuesday morning.

Rain was expected to change to flurries overnight.

