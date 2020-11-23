2nd day of ferry crossings cancelled due to bad weather
Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all sailings between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. on Tuesday as bad weather conditions linger.
Environment Canada has gale warning in effect through Tuesday
Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all sailings between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. on Tuesday as bad weather conditions linger.
All crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I. and Caribou, N.S. had been called off for Monday as well.
Environment Canada has a gale warning in effect for the Northumberland Strait.
As of 3:30 p.m. AT on Monday, the agency said southeast winds were 35 knots dropping to 25 out of the northwest late Monday night, then increasing to 35 knots northwest Tuesday morning.
Rain was expected to change to flurries overnight.
More from CBC P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.