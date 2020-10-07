Gale warning cancels P.E.I./Nova Scotia ferries

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled its sailings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia for Thursday in the face of a gale warning for the Northumberland Strait.

Confederation Bridge is advising that traffic restrictions could be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The wind in the strait is forecast to gust up to 20 to 25 knots (37-46 km/h) overnight, and 35 to 40 knots (64-74 km/h) Thursday morning.

No wind warnings have been issued for the Island itself, but it will be a wet, blustery night and morning.

Rain will start about 10 p.m., tapering to showers toward the end of the morning. The forecast is for 15 to 20 millimetres of rain.

By morning, the wind is forecast to be blowing at 30 km/h with gusts to 50. Those winds will strengthen during the day, becoming 40 gusting to 60, with gusts up to 80 possible in exposed areas.

The temperature will fall to about 12 C overnight, and remain close to that through Thursday.

More from CBC P.E.I.