High winds cancel P.E.I.-N.S. ferry crossings

With winds on P.E.I. blowing at more than 40 km/h gusting to 70, and the forecast to remain that way all day, Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all of Thursday's sailings.

Confederation Bridge is warning restrictions could be put in place starting at 7 a.m, and potentially continuing into mid-afternoon.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the winds are coming out of the back end of the weather system that brought this week's winter storm. The mix could include some light rain and drizzle.

That combination requires some caution when walking and driving, she said, with potentially slippery spots created.

"Temperatures are meandering around freezing," said Simpkin.

"It could be freezing on contact or some flurries mixing with some showers. And again, it's going to be light, but very persistent."

The weekend forecast is for a mix of rain and snow, starting Friday night and continuing through Sunday, and it could get messy, she said.