Police investigate recent spike in fentanyl overdoses on P.E.I.

No one has died following recent cases of accidental overdoses, but public health and police are on alert as fentanyl has once again turned up on P.E.I.

Fentanyl is a highly potent and potentially deadly opioid that is sometimes detected in illegal drugs.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office released a public health alert late Thursday letting Islanders know that the drug is circulating in the province.

There have been potentially three fentanyl overdoses reported on P.E.I. this week. That includes two on Wednesday, where Summerside police may have saved a life after they'd administered the opioid antitode naloxone.

First and foremost we want to make sure people are safe to care for the victims and be sure that they can be treated. — Dale Corish, Summerside Police

Naloxone is sold under the brand name Narcan. It's one of several instances already this year where the life-saving antitode was used by first responders in Summerside.

"Police would recommend anyone who is taking opiates of that sort to make sure they have somebody available who can administer Narcan, and certainly never take drugs like that by yourself," said Summerside Police's Dale Corish.

Where to find help

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she recommends Islanders carry naloxone, and tell others who may be using drugs that naloxone is available for free on P.E.I.

Free naloxone kits are available at several locations across P.E.I. including the needle exchange program.

Remote overdose response services are also available including the National Overdose Response Service and Brave.

PEERS Alliance, the Island harm-reduction group, is now distributing test strips to detect the presence of fentanyl in street drugs.

If you suspect an overdose: