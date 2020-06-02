Fentanyl ODs on P.E.I. were cocaine, heroin users

The toll of fentanyl-related overdoses in recent weeks now stands at five, according to P.E.I.'s chief public health officer. The victims were using heroin or cocaine that contained the powerful — and sometimes deadly — opioid.

Dr. Heather Morrison shared details of the five overdoses Tuesday, during a live-streamed media conference on the coronavirus pandemic. It's the second time in recent weeks the province's top health official has talked about fentanyl during the pandemic.

Morrison issued a public health alert on May 8, due to three overdoses in one day being linked to fentanyl.

"The purpose was to protect Islanders who might be consuming illicit drugs which is why I'm mentioning it again," said Morrison, "whether or not an overdose resulted in an ER presentation or a death."

Four of the five recent fentanyl overdoses also involved use of heroin; and three of the five involved cocaine, according to the CPHO.

Two victims were in their 20s, and three were in their 30s. Three were men and two were women.

Health officials continue to decline confirmation of any deaths linked to the recent fentanyl overdose. That has generated criticism that Islanders are being denied important information. Health officials cite privacy laws, given the province's small size, for declining to confirm deaths in the short-term.

The province does report overdose deaths on a quarterly basis, for use in nation-wide record-keeping and in efforts to reduce risk.

"It is based on when a coroner's report is confirmed and submitted to our office," said Morrison. Health officials say coroners' reports can take 12 to 18 months to complete.

Morrison said the recent fentanyl overdoses did not occur in any one location on P.E.I.

Police are equipped with personal protective equipment and an antidote that can be used to save lives of overdose victims or first responders who are accidentally exposed.

Queens RCMP reported Tuesday they had not used the fentanyl precautions in recent weeks.

"I would like to highlight the collaboration with police and public safety and community groups in terms of our overdoses," said Morrison during Tuesday's briefing.

