Public health alert warns Islanders about presence of fentanyl on P.E.I.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office and Summerside Police took the rare step late Thursday of issuing a public health alert to let Islanders know fentanyl is present on P.E.I.

Fentanyl is a highly potent and potentially deadly opioid that is sometimes detected in illegal drugs.

There have been two confirmed and one possible fentanyl overdose reported on P.E.I. in the last 24 hours, a written release from the organizations said. No deaths have been reported related to these cases.

"Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that is 50 -100 times stronger than morphine and has caused accidental overdoses and death in individuals who consume street drugs," said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

She recommends Islanders carry naloxone, and tell others who may be using drugs that naloxone is available for free on P.E.I.

Life-saving naloxone kits free on P.E.I.

Naloxone is a medication that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.

The opioid antidote naloxone can save lives during overdoses. (Stefan Labbe/CBC)

Free naloxone kits are available at several locations across P.E.I. including the needle exchange program.

The release also noted remote overdose response services are available including the National Overdose Response Service and Brave.

"People who use drugs are encouraged to contact these services to reduce the risk of overdose, especially if using drugs alone," it said.

If you suspect an overdose: