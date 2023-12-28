P.E.I. 'pioneer' makes history officiating in Maritime Junior Hockey League 

Ellen Dixon knew many people were watching her as she stepped onto the ice at the start of the Summerside Western Capitals game on December 7.

She had refereed one exhibition game, but this would be her official debut in the Maritime Junior Hockey League. She's believed to be the first woman from P.E.I. to take on the role.

"In some ways it's funny because it was underwhelming. I was nervous going into it, but at the same time, it's just another game of hockey," Dixon said.

"You have to adjust to the pace. There is a different set of rules in that league that aren't applied in any other leagues that I skate in.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.

"But overall I was working with a really great crew that have worked that league quite a bit, so it made me feel really comfortable that I was supported by the people I was on the ice with," Dixon said.

"It wasn't a very close game, which I think was a great way to get my feet wet in that league."

Ellen Dixon with the rest of the officiating crew from the Dec. 7 game between the Summerside Western Capitals and the Valley Wildcats. (Ronnie MacKenzie/Summerside Western Capitals)

Dixon, 33, started to referee as a teenager with the North River Minor Hockey Association, which includes her home community of Kingston, P.E.I.

"I was 14 when I started refereeing, and just like a lot of kids, you're looking for a way to maybe be more involved with hockey. You're looking for a way to make a couple of dollars," Dixon said.

"I was at the rink a lot anyway, and it was just something that I enjoyed."

Some negative reaction

Dixon continued to officiate during her time at UPEI, as well as when she was living in Nova Scotia, studying to become a physiotherapist.

When she returned to the Island, Hockey PEI invited her to attend a regional high-performance camp, and she started doing more elite men's hockey, such as U15 AAA and U18 AAA.

Dixon said there have been some negative reactions, especially as she moved into the higher levels of male hockey.

"I've had comments, based on my gender, that I should go back to reffing girls' hockey," Dixon said.

"That was always interesting because I feel gender doesn't have too much of a say in my ability to skate, or my ability to understand and apply a rule.

I certainly took it harder when I was younger, but I've developed sort of a 'water off a duck' scenario​​​​​​. —Ellen Dixon, hockey referee

"So there was certainly some kickback there… I certainly took it harder when I was younger, but I've developed sort of a 'water off a duck' scenario."

Dixon said part of her role is to provide support when there are difficult situations.

"I think there's always going to be concerns just because there's a lot of intensity in hockey. Emotions run really high in the rink. Things are going to happen," she said.

"But I think it's just important, especially in the female side, to have that sense of community, that there's people who are going to be there to support them.

Steven Green, manager of officiating for Hockey PEI, calls Ellen Dixon 'one of the pioneers.' (Rob LeClair/CBC)

"I think even players appreciate it when they see that females are [officiating] female games because I think we just have maybe an easier rapport with players — like girls to girls, as opposed to male to female."

Dixon has also taken on the role of director of female development with Hockey PEI, with a goal of attracting more women as game officials across the Island.

"The opportunities within officiating for me were always much greater than they were as a player," she pointed out.

"I've gone to several national championships as an official. Never once did I attend one as a player."

I think my role there might be more in 'Let's find the next one.' I'll walk so they can run. — Ellen Dixon

Dixon also officiates at UPEI women's hockey games. Her dream would be to referee at a U Sport national championship, and help others to make it to the international level.

"I'm maybe on the older scale, as much as I hate to admit that," Dixon said.

"I think my role there might be more in 'Let's find the next one.' I'll walk so they can run."

'One of the pioneers'

The manager of officiating for Hockey PEI said having Dixon officiating in the Maritime Junior Hockey League is an important step forward.

Steven Green said there are four other female referees in New Brunswick, as well as one referee and linesperson in Nova Scotia.

"Ellen is one of the pioneers and she's worked herself way up now to be probably our top official here on P.E.I. and one of the top in Atlantic Canada," he said.

Dixon has also taken on the role of director of female development with Hockey PEI, with a goal of attracting more women as officials across the Island. (Submitted by Ellen Dixon)

Green said the number of female officials is up this year, from 37 to 59, in an association with about 450 officials altogether.

He said the growth is impressive, and having a role model like Ellen Dixon is helping.

"I think it gives them a little bit of a inspiration, or maybe helps give them a sense that 'I can actually do something like this, this is not out of reach for me,'" Green said.

"It actually helps the parents too [to] realize that your daughter wants to play hockey, but she can be an official as well."