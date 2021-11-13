P.E.I. looking to expand list of covered cancers for female firefighters

The provincial government says it's looking into expanding the list of cancers considered workplace injuries for firefighters to include cancers directly affecting women.

Economic Growth Minister Matt MacKay said in the legislature Tuesday that his department will be meeting with the Workers Compensation Board to look into the issue.

Recently, Nova Scotia announced it was expanding its list to cover 19 types of cancer, including ovarian and cervical. These two types are currently not on P.E.I.'s list of covered cancers.

Following Nova Scotia's announcement, Island firefighters told CBC News P.E.I.'s list should also be expanded.

"I had a meeting this morning on this exact issue and I want to make sure that any cancers that are caused on the workplace are covered," MacKay said in response to a question on the matter from Green MLA Trish Altass.

"I've asked the department to go back to Workers Compensation to expand on this, because I really think it needs to be done and, like I say, we're looking into it now."

The Workers Compensation Board currently covers 14 types of cancers for firefighters.

The board said it reviews the list periodically. It said it last did a review in 2021.

People who have a cancer which is not on the list may still claim coverage after going through an assessment process.