P.E.I. entrepreneurs launch 2 new beverages inspired by women 

Two female entrepreneurs on Prince Edward Island have launched new beverages this summer, both of them inspired by women.

One is a vodka sparkling beverage with connections to the best-selling novel Anne of Green Gables, while Kool Brew takes its inspiration from female farmers, whose beans are roasted on P.E.I. to end up being served cold from a can.

Raspberry Cordial Vodka Sparkling Beverage was created by Julia and Nicholas Campbell, co-owners of the North Shore Group.

"We are family relatives of Lucy [Maud] Montgomery, and my parents started a tourism business based on Lucy Montgomery and Anne of Green Gables 50 years ago," Julia Campbell said.

Costumed interpreter Allyson Ford as Anne Shirley at Green Gables Heritage Place, operated in Cavendish by Parks Canada. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"It's ingrained in my system to be thinking about tourism, the Anne of Green Gables story," Campbell said.

"During COVID, when things were really dim for tourism, we were trying to think of a year-round business model outside of just the 10 weeks that typically P.E.I. tourism provides."

'Bright red drink'

The raspberry cordial evokes a scene in Anne of Green Gables in which the title character believes she is serving her young friend Diana her favourite "bright red drink" of raspberry cordial, but mistakenly gives her red currant wine, making the girl tipsy.

No images of the bosom buddies are featured on the canned drink, but Campbell said there are some subtle clues in the colourful designs by a local artist.

Campbell said they are still waiting to submit the beverage to the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission, which will happen in October. (Ken Linton/CBC )

"We wanted to give a hint to Anne fans on the can. We have the apple blossoms from the White Way of Delight, which is part of the story when Anne and Matthew drive home to Green Gables for the first time," Campbell said.

"Then, we named our beverage raspberry cordial. We wanted Anne fans to be able to recognize something on the can, which they seem to be."

Kelsey Verzotti as Anne in the 2022 Charlottetown Festival production of Anne of Green Gables — The Musical, with Blaire Dudley and Hanaye Ono. (Louise Vessey/Charlottetown Festival)

Campbell said they hope to have the cordial in as many licensed establishments as possible across the Island, but they still need to submit the beverage to the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission. That will happen in October.

They have been hearing from Anne fans since the new beverage was launched, Campbell said.

We were trying to think of a year-round business model outside of the 10 weeks that typically P.E.I. tourism provides.​​​​​ — Julia Campbell, North Shore Group

"We've heard of people who now are even more excited to come to Prince Edward Island to drink the raspberry cordial, which has been so exciting for us to hear," she said.



"Obviously lots of references to Anne and Diana and to the book. So that's been really fun, to read those on social media."

'From a farm to a can'

At The Shed Coffee, Hai Nguyen is also offering a new product: Kool Brew cold brew coffee in three brightly coloured cans, featuring beans from three different countries.

All the beans were sourced from women-led farms.

"Firstly, we wanted to erase the border between the coffee lover and the coffee beans," said Nguyen.

"This is a good chance for us to commercialize the coffee, from a farm to a can. Also, we aim to become one of the coolest coffee manufacturers across Atlantic Canada."

At The Shed Coffee, Hai Nguyen is also offering a new product: Kool Brew cold brew coffee in three brightfully coloured cans, featuring beans from three different countries. (Ken Linton/CBC )

The Kool Brew name comes out of their search for a phrase "meaning fun and convenience, but not compromising the quality of coffee," Nguyen said.

"It's also coming from the fact that during the last two summers, we see there's a need from the customer. They are looking for something fun, convenient, cold, ready to drink — something like this."

Nguyen said it was important to her to source coffee beans from women in Ethiopia, Guatemala and Brazil, the three countries that are featured in the new line.

We want to put their creativity, their vision, their love into our product​​​​​. — Hai Nguyen, The Shed Coffee

"We were inspired by their work. We want to put their creativity, their vision, their love into our product," Nguyen said.

"Being a female entrepreneur, I faced a lot of difficulties, and [know] how challenging it is for us to be a survivor in the industry.

"So we want to take this opportunity to contribute to women, especially the woman farmers around the world."

All the beans in the new cold brew coffees were sourced from women-led farms. (Ken Linton/CBC )

Nguyen said it is a dream of hers to meet the women farmers who supply her raw materials someday, but she thinks about them all the time as she roasts their beans.

The new canned coffee line comes at the same time as The Shed is expanding its production capacity, including a new larger roastery, currently under construction.