Owner of Fiddling Fisherman boat tours balks at 650% hike in wharf fees

J.J. Chaisson has been running his Fiddling Fisherman boat tour out of the Souris Harbour for the last nine years.

With the help of his wife Julie and their three children, he offers what his website calls "fishing boat ceilidhs surrounded by the sea, red cliffs, great music, step dancing, set dancing, yummy eats, and the best people you'll ever meet."

Over the last few years, he has paid $400 a month or $1,200 for the whole season to dock his boat in Souris. Now he said he is being asked to pay $3,000 a month in wharf fees, equalling $9,000 for the season.

"The latest increase is the one I definitely have an issue with," Chaisson said, adding that he has been fine with rates going up in the past.

Chaisson said people who dock their sailboats in the marina have told him their fees are going up too, but by only about $300.

"If they said we were going from $1,200 to $2,000, I'd say, 'Well, you know what? The marina took a little damage last year with Fiona and I understand that increases happen.' However, I don't think it is fair," he said of the actual increase.

"$3000 a month is, you know, a slap in the face for us."

Chaisson runs his tour service out of Souris harbour on his boat 'Chaisson a Dream.' (Tony Davis/CBC)

Chaisson has checked with other harbours in the area and fees aren't even close to what he is being asked to pay at Souris Harbour, he said.

"I think the most expensive one I talked to was $600 a month."

Chaisson said he was notified in early March that the Souris Harbour Authority would be raising fees because the marina is losing money.

The Fiddling Fisherman is currently the only tour operator running out of the harbour.

Chaisson said he was offered an alternative wharf rate made up of a base rate of $400 a month plus $7 for every adult passenger and $3.50 for every child on board. He said that would add up to about the same amount — $3,000 a month.

'Researched other ports'

No one with the Souris Harbour Authority was made available for an interview with CBC News, but it did issue a news release.

"SHAI (Souris Harbour Authority Inc.) researched other marinas and ports to determine what they charge for passengers arriving and departing their facilities with respect to commercial businesses, and also referenced their own rates and the rates that existed when the port was divested," the release said.

Cruise companies using the Port of Charlottetown pay $8.50 per passenger arriving on ships like the Zaandam. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

In its release, the Souris Harbour Authority said it determined $7 a person was a fair rate for a passenger-based service, given that the Charlottetown Port Authority changes $8.50 per person for cruise ship passengers using the port.

Chaisson responded to that by saying the port in Charlottetown offers a lot more services than what he or his clients get in Souris.

Tourism brings 'economic returns': Consultant

Gerry Gallant lives in the area and says he worked as a consultant for the Souris Harbour Authority at one point.

'J.J.'s product is well recognized and growing all over... That visitation brings economic returns to other people in the town,' says Gerry Gallant. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"Tourism is our third-largest industry after agriculture and fisheries, and eastern P.E.I. has been evolving with a tourism product," he said.

"J.J.'s product is well recognized and growing all over... That visitation brings economic returns to other people in the town."

Gallant said he is worried the new fees could prevent other tourism operators from wanting to set up in Souris.

As for Chaisson, it's too late to move his operation from the harbour this season. He's already charged deposits and is booked up for the season, he said.

"Looking ahead, I surely hope that something can be made right, because from a business standpoint I need to keep all cards on the table," he said.

"I don't want to take it elsewhere. As a matter of fact, I wish there were other operators in here doing deep-sea fishing tours."