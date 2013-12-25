CBC Feed a Family campaign more than 1,000 turkeys short

There is always a last-minute rush of donations to CBC P.E.I.'s annual Feed a Family campaign, but this year, with just one day to go, the shortfall feels worse than usual.

Upper Room Food Bank executive director Mike MacDonald has pegged the need this year at about 2,600 turkeys. As of 5 p.m. Monday he had about 1,500 in the freezer. That number includes 500 purchased by the food bank.

"We're off to a slow start," said MacDonald.

"We do have a ways to go so we're nervous. We're a little nervous."

Donations of money through Canada Helps are also down from last year.

Demand, meanwhile, is up. At this time last year, MacDonald said he had about 500 requests for Christmas hampers. He now has 750.

It's been a busy year at the food bank, he said. In previous years he would typically be signing up 25-30 new clients a month. This year 50 to 70 has not been uncommon.

The campaign has its last day Wednesday, which is a little earlier than normal, to give volunteers more time to put hampers together and distribute them. MacDonald said, however, that distribution could continue right up to Christmas Eve and donations will continue to be accepted.

Coffee support

A second Charlottetown coffee shop has joined onto the Island Morning Brew part of the Feed a Family campaign.

For the past few years Receiver Coffee has been creating Island Morning Brew, donating some of the sales to the Feed a Family campaign. This year Shed Coffee in downtown Charlottetown has also started serving the coffee.

Shed Coffee owner Hai Nguyen said serving the brew fits in well with her personal philosophy about coffee.

"Coffee is all about sharing and collecting people together," Nguyen said.

"All I need to do is just bring the coffee here and brew it and to serve it to everybody, and then tell everybody about the program."

Nguyen said Island Morning Brew is an excellent coffee to start your day, strong with a little bit of spiciness.