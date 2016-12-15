CBC Feed a Family campaign launches as food bank demand grows

With inflation high and pandemic supports coming to an end, Mike MacDonald, manager of the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown, says he expects demand will be up this holiday season.

CBC launched its annual Feed a Family campaign Monday morning to help fill that need.

"Inflation is really starting to catch up to people, " said MacDonald.

"We've seen more and more people coming to the food bank looking for help, and the last couple of months I think that has really turned up a notch."

Last year Islanders donated 2,600 turkeys and more than $70,000 to the CBC Feed a Family campaign.

MacDonald said the food bank is seeing more clients in all demographics — seniors, families, students — and it is difficult to know what the need will be.

"It's always hard for us to predict," he said.

"We never really know until Christmas Eve what we need."

Donations of food can be made at 18 locations across the Island, including at most major grocery stores. You can find a full list here.

Food donations are being accepted until Dec. 15. Monetary donations can be made online (also through the link above) until Jan. 1.