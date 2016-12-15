Goal set for CBC P.E.I.'s Feed a Family campaign
'Financial donations are so important'
The Upper Room Food Bank is hoping for a few more turkeys this year as 2019's Feed a Family P.E.I. campaign launches.
Food bank general manager Mike MacDonald is looking for 2,200 to 2,300 turkeys this year. The campaign, which will distribute donations to food banks across the Island, launched Monday and will continue until Dec. 13.
In addition to turkeys, the campaign is accepting cash donations.
"The biggest thing that we're trying to do is really improve our service more and more every year, a lot more fresh fruit and that type of thing," said MacDonald.
"That's why the financial donations are so important."
Last year, with a goal of 2,000, more than 2,100 turkeys were donated and just over $40,000 was raised.
Donations can be made at CBC in Charlottetown, all Sobeys and Superstore locations, a number of independent grocery stores around the Island and at the Summerside Police Department.
Watch for CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland as he travels around the Island promoting the campaign.
With files from Island Morning
