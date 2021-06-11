CBC P.E.I. Feed a Family hits goal with big finish

A week ago, one day before the official wrap up of CBC P.E.I.'s Feed a Family campaign, Upper Room Food Bank manager Mike MacDonald was worried this was the year the campaign was going to come up short.

"I would say probably a little bit more than a little panic," MacDonald told Island Morning Tuesday.

"We just weren't sure, but Islanders amaze us every year and they certainly did that again this year."

The campaign needed 1,000 more turkeys to reach its goal of 2,600, and cash donations were down.

But donations started to pour in. As of late afternoon Monday there were 2,663 turkeys, about the same number as last year, and more than $108,000 in monetary donations. That's more than 50 per cent more cash than last year.

A nutritious basket

It means every Islander who wants a turkey for Christmas this year should have one, and the money will help the food bank get through the winter months, when donations are typically down.

The cash donations allow the food bank to go beyond the traditional canned and boxed goods provided to clients.

"It's to make sure that we can provide a well-balanced box of groceries," said MacDonald.

"We're buying nutritious, fresh product, whether it's dairy product, fruit, vegetables, more protein. It's really about having that well-balanced box that our clients need and deserve."

The food bank started distributing Christmas hampers Friday. It hopes to have the distribution done by Thursday, but MacDonald said the food bank will be open Christmas Eve as well to help with any last minute emergencies.