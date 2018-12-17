Feed a Family raises $40K, more than 2,000 turkeys, financial donations down

CBC Prince Edward Island's 2018 Feed a Family campaign has raised donations of 2,120 turkeys and $40,150.77.

The campaign wrapped up Friday morning with a live broadcast at CBC in Charlottetown featuring live music and donations from Islanders.

The food and money goes to local food banks to feed hungry families during the holidays.

More than 7,000 people will rely on Island food banks throughout the holidays.

More than 7,000 people will rely on P.E.I. food banks during the holidays. (Cody MacDonald/CBC)

Donations can still be made to the campaign until Jan. 11, by clicking here.

Donations in 2017 were $59,010 and 2,177 turkeys.

