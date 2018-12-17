New
Feed a Family raises $40K, more than 2,000 turkeys, financial donations down
CBC Prince Edward Island's 2018 Feed a Family campaign has raised donations of 2,120 turkeys and $40,150.77.
Totals are not final but are down from last year
The campaign wrapped up Friday morning with a live broadcast at CBC in Charlottetown featuring live music and donations from Islanders.
The food and money goes to local food banks to feed hungry families during the holidays.
More than 7,000 people will rely on Island food banks throughout the holidays.
Donations can still be made to the campaign until Jan. 11, by clicking here.
Donations in 2017 were $59,010 and 2,177 turkeys.