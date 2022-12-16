Potato farmers, doctors, come through for Feed a Family

Friday is the last day for food donations to CBC P.E.I.'s Feed a Family, and that made for a busy morning of people dropping by at the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown.

It's been a busy month overall, said food bank CEO Mike MacDonald. Last week, in addition to starting to get Christmas hampers together volunteers were still providing service to regular clients.

"It was a pretty hectic week and a half or so. Last Friday we had 175 households in here looking for groceries. December is a busy month," said MacDonald.

"We're probably up about 80 families, if we're looking at a comparable Friday leading into kind of a week break for us to get ready for Christmas."

Demand just keeps going up, says Mike MacDonald of the Upper Room Food Bank, speaking to Island Morning host Mitch Cormier. (Richie Bulger/CBC)

The increased need this year makes the donations to this year's Feed a Family campaign especially appreciated.

The target is to put together 4,000 hampers. The hampers will contain both perishable and non-perishable food, including fresh fruit and vegetables, and of course a turkey.

The Upper Room is the distribution centre for all the turkeys donated. From there turkeys are sent out as needed to other food banks. On Thursday 220 turkeys were sent to Summerside.

'A sign of tough times'

The P.E.I. Potato Board has been a generous benefactor of the food bank for years, but chair John Visser said this was his first visit.

Visser said he he was impressed by what he saw.

"They're doing a really good job but it's unfortunate that there is such a need out there," he said.

"That's just a sign of tough times for a lot of Islanders."

Jason Martel of Mudmen Rugby brought turkey and produce for seven dinners. (Richie Bulger/CBC)

The board is donating a 10-lb bag of potatoes for each of the 4,000 hampers being distributed this year. In addition, the directors of the board, along with the potato processors council, made a cash donation of more than $2,000.

"Islanders have been there for us and it's good for us to help the Islanders when we need to," said Visser.

While they did not stop to talk with Island Morning host Mitch Cormier, representatives of internal medicine doctors at Health P.E.I. stopped by with a cash donation of $10,000.

'Important to give back'

Russ Mallard of Atlantic Beef Products, which supports 11 food banks in the province with regular donations of ground beef, paid a visit.

Mallard noted Atlantic Beef Products has 155 employees representing 20 different countries, and not all of them celebrate Christmas, but they do have one thing in common.

"Helping people is a core part of the experience of every religion," he said.

"Whether we say 'Merry Christmas' or 'Happy Hanukkah' or what have you, it's very important to give back."

The campaign is still short a couple of hundred turkeys. (Richie Bulger/CBC)

Adam Sweet of Cook's Edge in Charlottetown has for several years been donating 50 per cent of knife-sharpening proceeds from November and December.

"We've raised $1,300 so far, and we still have another week left before our Christmas break," said Sweet.

"If you continue to bring in your knives for sharpening all next week we'll make a donation in the new year as well."

Corinne Hendricken-Eldershaw brought a donation from the Rotary Club. (Richie Bulger/CBC)

Others visiting the food bank Friday morning included.

Al Malone, who raised money with raffles for P.E.I. liquor store staff, and donated 130 turkeys.

Jason Martel of Mudmen Rugby, who brought turkeys and produce for seven dinners.

Corinne Hendricken-Eldershaw with 18 turkeys from the Rotary Club plus $150 cash.

Sam Sanderson of the Construction Association of P.E.I. with $1,000.

"One person using a food bank or getting a Christmas box is too many. Certainly this year has been a trying year for a lot of people," said MacDonald.

"We feel fortunate we're in a position to help, and we couldn't do it without the support of our community."

As of early Friday, cash donations were off about 20 per cent from previous years, and the campaign is still short a couple of hundred turkeys.