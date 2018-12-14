Skip to Main Content
Feed a Family wraps up with busy morning at CBC

The lobby of CBC P.E.I. in Charlottetown was busy from 6 a.m. on as Island Morning held the final event of the 2018 Feed a Family campaign.

Donations still being accepted

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The final Feed a Family event on Island Morning featured a performance by West Kent Elementary students. (Steve Bellamy/Twitter)

Donations are still being accepted and tallied from different locations, but as of 9:30 a.m. Friday Mike MacDonald, representing food banks around the Island, said the count was 1,784 turkeys and $24,650.42.

MacDonald expressed his thanks to everyone that made donations.

"Because of the support we get from Islanders we're really going to make a difference in many people's lives this Christmas," he said.

The morning featured live musical performances from Tim Hamming, Todd MacLean, a group of students from West Kent Elementary, and most importantly donations, large and small, from dozens of Islanders.

With files from Cody MacKay

