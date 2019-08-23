Clean water, recreation focus of $14.4M spending on eastern P.E.I. infrastructure

The federal and provincial governments are spending more than $11.5 million, with municipalities and community groups adding $2.9 million, for 16 infrastructure projects in Eastern P.E.I.

The projects will include the construction and renovation of cultural, recreational, water and wastewater projects, government officials said in a news release.

The federal government is throwing about $5.3 million at the projects through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan and the province will spend about $6.2 million. Some of the projects also have municipalities and non-profits chipping in cash.

The most expensive project is $3 million to be spent on new trails in Stratford to connect to the existing Confederation Trail network.

Stratford will also get some help with sewer lift station upgrades. The federal, provincial governments and the municipality are pulling together $1 million to buy new pumps, backup power and a mobile generator.

There will be some significant spending for Souris. Total project spending is $3.45 million, with the municipality contributing more than $1 million. The money is to be spent upgrading the wastewater treatment facility to increase the plant's capacity to deal with projected population growth.

The disinfectant system at the community wastewater treatment system in Morell will be upgraded, as well as flow monitoring equipment. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

There is $1.85 million set aside for projects in Morell. A total of $1 million is being spent for improvements to the community wastewater treatment system, which includes upgrading the disinfectant system and purchasing flow monitoring equipment.

"Modern, clean water systems, access to diverse recreational and community activities, and improved streets and roads are all essential to maintaining healthy communities across Prince Edward Island," said Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay in a news release.

The additional $850,000 spent in Morell will be to upgrade the the Morell Community Rink, including new dressing rooms, new accessible and barrier-free public washrooms, an improved front entrance for wheelchair accessibility and a skate sharpening area.

"The people of Prince Edward Island thrive when we work together to invest in spaces to gather and have fun — like the Cardigan ball fields and the Morell rink," said provincial Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers.

The province and Ottawa are also spending nearly $1.5 million to upgrade the wastewater treatment centre in Brudenell. That work aims to make the treatment system more cost effective and eliminate discharge into waterways in the area.

A little over $1 million will be spent on Three Rivers waterfront improvement by adding an accessible pedestrian bridge over the Montague River and seating for the concert area. The municipality is providing $312,982 for the project.

Other projects:

$690,000 to upgrade piping and provide backup power for the Georgetown water system.

$561,281 for lights and upgrades at Cardigan ball field.

$368,000 to put an addition and basement on the Murray River Community Hall.

$119,640 for upgrades to the Tracadie Community Centre.

The Wood Islands Lighthouse will get an upgrade. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Money will also be spent on a Zamboni for Georgetown, resurfacing and levelling at Stratford's Pondside Park, as well as construction of a natural playground in the Fullerton's Creek area.

The Wood Islands Lighthouse will get an upgrade and Tracadie Community Centre will be renovated.

More P.E.I. news