Feds shell out more than $100K for P.E.I. programs for seniors

The federal government is shelling out more than $100,000 to community groups across P.E.I through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

The largest chunk of cash will go to the Crapaud curling club. The club will receive $23,602 for repairs.

The Albany community centre will also receive $22,433 for renovations.

The South Shore community organization will receive $20,881 to buy exercise equipment and encourage active living, the Afton community centre will get $15,744 for activities that encourage seniors to exercise, and the Stella Maris Roman Catholic Parish is getting $16,417 to install a chair lift.

Smaller amounts of money will go to the the Milton community hall, which is getting $6,500 to provide gardening and music classes to seniors.

The Miltonvale Park community council will receive $5,250 to offer mentorship programs to youth in skills related to activities such as farming and baking.



The Kensington Senior Surfers get $2,419 to support social participation and inclusion of seniors in community activities.

More P.E.I. news