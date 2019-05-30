MLAs invited for bus tour of Island farms by P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture is trying to organize bus tours with the Island's MLAs, offering them a chance to get up close and personal with some of P.E.I.'s farms.

This isn't the first time the organization has hosted a bus tour. In 2015, it embarked on a tour with media and in 2016 they brought along some of the Island's new immigrants on a guided tour, said Robert Godfrey, the organization's executive director.

1st tour with MLAs

But it will be the first time the federation takes the Island's political parties on the road, Godfrey said.

"There's a group of what I'd say are rookie or new MLAs … fresh to the legislature. And that's in a sense a great thing to see. And then there's some people who are in new positions and we feel that it's an opportune time to take people out on farms here on Prince Edward Island and orient them to what's going on," he said.

Separate tours

If the parties accept the invitation, the tours will look to familiarize MLAs with some of P.E.I.'s farms as well as bring some of the organization's major priorities and concerns to the forefront, Godfrey said.

The plan is to have three separate tours — one for each party caucus. The organization will be reaching out to the individual parties soon.

So far, the short-list of tour stops includes a potato farm, an organic greenhouse and a dairy farm, Godfrey said.

The federation hopes to have the buses rolling in late July after the upcoming session of the legislature, he said.

