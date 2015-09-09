Federation of P.E.I. Municipalities concerned over potential for 'substantial revenue losses'

The president of the Federation of P.E.I. Municipalities says he's hearing concerns from members across the Island on the impact of COVID-19.

Bruce MacDougall said the concerns centre around stalled development, uncertainly about whether infrastructure projects can go ahead and lost revenue.

"There's going to be substantial revenue losses because of the many services that have been cancelled or reduced ... user fees, rentals, that type of thing," he said.

The other major concern, he said centres on developers who are looking to plan for projects once restrictions are eased or lifted.

"They want to have projects ready to go whenever things are opened up again. In the process, we need to have a lot of that background work done with rezoning and all that," he said.

Municipalities have an important role in managing this crisis and we will have a major role in the economic recovery. — Bruce MacDougall

A major challenge in completing that planning process is having the public weigh-in on projects through consultations.

"How do we do that, not being able to have the public present?"

"We're trying to be as transparent as possible and now this is a big challenge for municipalities big and small."

MacDougall said he thinks as the pandemic continues both federal and provincial governments will need to provide help in processing development applications and how to keep the public informed.

"Municipalities have an important role in managing this crisis and we will have a major role in the economic recovery," he said.

