P.E.I.'s federal employees join national strike

About 3,000 federal employees on P.E.I. joined tens of thousands of federal public servants on strike Wednesday.

More than 155,000 federal public servants are on strike after the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) failed to reach a deal before a Tuesday evening deadline.

Striking employees on P.E.I. are PSAC members and Canada Revenue Agency workers.

Debi Buell, president of Local 90001 with the Union of Veterans Affairs Employees of PSAC, was among about 100 picketers in front of the Jean Canfield Building in Charlottetown — one of seven picket locations across the province.

"We've been two years without a contract. So we want a fair deal," Buell told island Morning host Laura Chapin.

The strike will go on as long as it needs to, says Debi Buell. (Laura Chapin/CBC )

The union has been pushing for work-from-home arrangements to be written into a new collective agreement, Buell said. Wages have also been top of mind at the bargaining table. PSAC is looking for an increase to keep up with the cost of living.

"Prince Edward Island has had the highest inflation rates for quite a while. We know that people are finding it very difficult for gas, groceries," she said.

"We're still bargaining, and so we're hoping that the headway will happen."

Some union members are considered essential, and will continue to report to work. Essential services such as payments for employment insurance, the Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security will continue, Buell said.

"Anything of an urgent basis, we don't want to impede that type of thing," she said.

Picket captains will be on the lookout for any harassment of strikers by the general public, said Buell. (Laura Chapin/CBC )

Striking federal employees are receiving strike pay from their local union as well as PSAC.

"The strike pay isn't too bad. It's tax free. So, you know, we're hoping that people will be OK," said Buell.

As Buell and other striking workers were outside the federal building, they were yelled at by a truck driver, telling them to "get back to work."

"We will not accept harassment of any kind for any of our members," Buell said, adding the police are aware of the picket locations and people can come to her or any of the picket captains if they face any kind of heckling or harassment.

The strike will go on for as long as necessary, said Buell.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Summerside police said traffic is being slowed in and around the Summerside Tax Centre on Pope Road as striking federal government employees picket in the area.