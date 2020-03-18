Summerside tax centre employees sent home, Veterans Affairs union worried

More federal employees have been sent home on Prince Edward Island, but one union says it's still not enough.

On Monday, following a directive from the treasury board, many of the 1,000 employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Charlottetown were sent home, along with all 150 taxation employees in the city. While some of the 1,100 taxation workers in Summerside were sent home Monday, about 70 per cent of the workforce stayed on the job.

But on Wednesday, the decision was made to send most of the Summerside tax centre workers home as well.

"We have basically closed down our Summerside office," said Brian Oldford, regional vice-president (Atlantic) for the Union of Taxation Employees.

"We have a very skeleton staff left there doing things such as print and mail and our Charlottetown office is completely closed."

Oldford said employees in Summerside found out the news when they arrived at work today.

"People came into the office and were told to go home," Oldford said.

"I think most were happy they don't have to come to work and have to put themselves out there in a situation where they could become ill."

Originally, about 70 per cent of the workforce in Summerside stayed on job, even as other federal government offices on P.E.I. were closing down, because they were involved directly in getting benefits to Canadians. (CBC)

'Very close quarters'

"We have a problem with our workplaces because people are very close, work together in very close quarters," Oldford said.

"We're concerned about the health of our employees, our members within those offices."

Oldford said he's been told those benefits have now been delivered.

"The benefits, from what I can gather, most of those people in those different divisions have actually prepared the benefits, for example like HST rebates, child tax credits, has actually been prepared," Oldford said.

"That work has been completed so that we can move the money to Canadians as quickly as possible."

Working from home

Oldford said most of the work will continue with a smaller group of employees.

"We reduced to a very skeleton staff and most of those workers will work from home with their laptops and they're being deployed now with laptops," Oldford said.

Oldford said he's been told there are also efforts to get more laptops and get more of those employees working from home.

Oldford said he's not sure of the numbers because the situation is fluid, but said the union and CRA management are speaking on a daily basis.

He said all employees from the tax centre will continue to be paid.

"Pay will continue, whatever their pay was last week, their pay will be the same this week," Oldford said.

'Reckless act'

Meanwhile, the national president of the Union of Veterans Affairs Employees sent out a news release Wednesday afternoon calling it a "reckless act" to have employees forced to physically go to work.

On P.E.I., the union said there are a handful of employees left at both of the Veterans Affairs offices in Charlottetown.

"It's precarious, some of our workers have had to go into work locations and we are currently working on a plan," said Debi Buell, president of the local in Charlottetown.

Buell said the union has asked members who are going into work to ask their supervisor if they are essential and, if so, get that in writing.

Buell has also sent an email to her members on P.E.I. from the union's national president about the right to refuse dangerous work.

"That is a whole other ball of wax but it's something that we are invoking," Buell said.

"It's extremely critical, my heart goes out to those workers, not just in Veterans Affairs but any worker who has to face this unprecedented situation that we're in."

Nationally, the union said Wednesday there are at least 100 employees of Veterans Affairs still working in physical locations across the country.

That includes two staff at each of the Veterans Affairs offices, with five to seven in some, and 25 employees in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

In a statement to the CBC, a spokesperson from Veterans Affairs Canada said the "health and safety of VAC employees as well as the well-being of veterans and their families are our top priority as we work together to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus."



It also said all non-essential federal government employees have been encouraged to work from home and Veterans Affairs has been in talks with unions as the situation develops.

