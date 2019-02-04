Skip to Main Content
Federal-provincial agreement bumps up job-training funding

Ottawa and the P.E.I. government have announced an increase in the amount of money going to skills development.

Agreement adds $11M over 6 years

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The construction sector on P.E.I. is short on skilled workers. (Laura Meader/CBC)

A total of $200 million was announced for the next six years, an increase of $11 million over past funding.

The federal government says it means about 5,000 more workers will get jobs training in the province over the life of the program.

The money is part of a larger fund announced for all provinces in 2017.

With files from Kerry Campbell

