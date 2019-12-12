Federal and provincial governments announce over $1.5M for shoreline protection

Over $1.5 million is being provided by the federal and provincial governments for new shore protection infrastructure at Cedar Dunes Provincial Park, including West Point Lighthouse, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The federal government is contributing $700,000, with P.E.I. putting up $910,000.

"This project will promote the restoration of the shoreline following massive erosion due to previous storms," said Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey in the release.

"We are not only protecting our environment and restoring ecosystems, we are providing needed jobs for the region as we move forward through the COVID-19 pandemic."

'Shorelines play a vital role'

The plan includes two sandstone structures to protect the dunes from coastal erosion, the release said.

One sandstone seawall extension will be built between the parking lot and waterline to prevent flooding of the park and damage to the lighthouse. Another sandstone structure will be built at the southern tip of the beach to stop sand from getting swept into the harbour.

Five intertidal reefs will also help break the waves before reaching the shore to reduce the amount of shoreline being washed away.

"As Islanders, our shorelines play a vital role in our communities," said Ernie Hudson, P.E.I.'s minister of social development and housing.

"This restoration work will ensure this area is protected and enjoyed by Islanders and visitors alike for years to come."

According to the release, the updates will not only improve the ecosystem but will also keep the area safer for residents and visitors.

