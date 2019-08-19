Federal parolee arrested in Charlottetown

A federal parolee who had been unlawfully at large since Sunday was arrested in Charlottetown Thursday after failing to return for his curfew in Saint John, according to a Charlottetown police news release.

The release says Charlottetown police were informed the 20-year-old man was wanted and might be in the Charlottetown area.

The parolee was arrested Thursday afternoon on Upper Prince Street, according to police.

Police have charged the man with fraud under $5,000 for allegedly failing to pay a cab fare from Saint John to Charlottetown, the release said.

Police say the man is serving a two-year sentence for a sexual assault conviction that he received on Nov. 28, 2018.

The man spent the night at the Provincial Correctional Centre and is being returned to the custody of federal corrections officials, the release said.

More from CBC P.E.I.