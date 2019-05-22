Seniors housing, health care discussed at minsters forum in Charlottetown Wednesday

Seniors were top of mind for politicians gathered in Charlottetown Wednesday as federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for seniors met for a forum to discuss key issues for that demographic.

"Today's meeting was productive, we discussed the impacts of public policies and programs on the decisions older Canadians make about whether to retire from, remain active in or re-enter the labour force," said Filomena Tassi, federal minister of seniors

"This is important because as Canadians live longer and healthier lives they are increasingly looking for options to work longer and remain active in the labour force."

Housing a priority

Tassi added that there were also discussions around accessible and appropriate housing for seniors — something P.E.I.'s new minister responsible for social development and housing is listing as a priority.

Ernie Hudson said housing in the province is a "major challenge" for every age demographic, "right across the board."

On the Island, by the year 2025 more than 25 per cent of the population will be 65 or older, says P.E.I.'s Minister of Social Development and Housing Ernie Hudson. (CBC)

"Now having said that it does, in my opinion, it does impact seniors to a greater degree," he said.

"They may have other health-related issues, they may not be as mobile."

Hudson said it's because of those factors that the province is "going to be moving forward with ... increases in the seniors home repair program, increases in the seniors safe at home [program]."

Health funding needed

The forum coincided with the release of an Ipsos survey for the Canadian Medical Association. It found almost 70 per cent of the respondents want more funding for health care to help the provinces cover the cost of the aging population. Minister Tassi wasn't making any commitment to that, instead pointing to investments that have already been made.

"Six billion dollars to home care and palliative care. Those funds are transferred to the provinces and territories so that they can determine how those dollars can best be served in terms of keeping people in place, which is mainly what seniors want as well as palliative care, which is also something that is very important," Tassi said.

The ministers examined two reports commissioned by the forum, both having to do with supports to keep seniors in their homes and communities longer.

They endorsed a future report to look at the issues that influence seniors when deciding to remain in the work force, retire or return to work. All the reports will be available on the forum's website in the coming months.

