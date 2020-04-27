Federal Green leadership not an issue on the doorstep, says candidate

Anna Keenan, Green candidate for the federal riding of Malpeque in central P.E.I., has been out campaigning for a couple of weeks now and says she is not hearing anything about the party's leadership controversy.

Federal Green Leader Annamie Paul is facing a second effort to remove her from the leadership in a vote by the party's federal executive council next week.

"Voters are not concerned about, you know, national party drama with the leader," said Keenan.

"They're concerned about health care and long wait times to see a doctor and at our emergency rooms. They're concerned about agriculture and water and concerned about youth employment."

The party is going through a big transition currently, she said, with the departure of Elizabeth May as leader and changing from a party of protest on the outside to one that has a voice in the House of Commons. She describes the leadership controversy as growing pains.

She also said she believes Paul is being held to a different standard than other leaders.

"She did make a mistake," said Keenan.

"I also think that as a Black woman in leadership that people are more ready to jump on mistakes that she makes and to hold her accountable to a higher standard than may be expected of other sorts of political leaders."

Keenan said she believes Paul will survive the July 20 vote, and is looking forward to Canadians getting the opportunity to know her better as leader of the Green Party.

