P.E.I. food banks receive federal funding for menstrual products

A new federal program will bring $30,000 to P.E.I. food banks to distribute feminine hygiene products.

The money is from the menstrual equality fund, a $25-million pilot project from the 2022 federal budget. The program includes the distribution of products in some federal workplaces.

Mike MacDonald, CEO of the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown, said there are a lot of requests for the products.

"Multiple times a day. It's certainly a regular ask here at the Upper Room," said MacDonald.

There are too many people going without many things on P.E.I., says Mike MacDonald. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"There's many times that we can fulfill that ask, but there's many times that we can't."

Distribution will not be limited to Charlottetown or to food banks. The Upper Room will work with community groups across the province to distribute the products as widely as possible.

Demand for the products is a symptom of Islanders having trouble keeping up with necessary household expenses, said MacDonald.

"There's way too many people in the province going without," he said.

"Whether it's food or hygiene items. We're just fortunate and quite happy to be able to provide this product."

That $30,000 is not yet in the bank, said MacDonald, adding the food bank currently has a supply of feminine hygiene products, thanks to provincial funding and the Women's Institute February donation campaign.

The new federal money is meant to carry through to the end of March. MacDonald hopes the program will be renewed.