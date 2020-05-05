Federal relief for Canadian food industry falls short of what is needed, says P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture says $252 million in federal funding announced Tuesday to help farmers and food processors through the COVID-19 pandemic is "a start," but falls far short of what advocacy groups have been calling for.

"It's a long ways from what we were asking," said Ron Maynard, president of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture.

The federal package includes:

$50 million to purchase surplus production, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said would then be distributed to organizations that address food insecurity, like food banks.

$77 million for food processors to help them retrofit and expand to deal with a backlog of livestock in the country, and to increase worker safety.

A $125 million boost to the AgriRecovery fund, a program that helps farmers during disasters, meant to help beef and pork producers who have to feed their animals for longer because there are fewer markets to sell them.

'For many farmers, this crisis means that they have to keep animals for longer periods of time, and that can be expensive. So, with this funding, we're giving extra help to beef and pork producers,' said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the funding announcement on Tuesday. (CBC)

Last week the Canadian Federation of Agriculture — of which the P.E.I. federation is a member group — had called for an emergency aid package of $2.6 billion, 10-times today's announcement, which Trudeau called "an initial investment."

"What's not in the package right now is some dollars right now, up front for those commodities that are the hardest hit," said Maynard.

Among those commodities, according to Maynard, are fresh vegetables, which would normally be destined for the restaurant industry.

Market disrupted

Greg MacKenzie of MacKenzie Produce in Stratford said the market for cabbage for the coleslaw industry dropped 60 per cent "in a matter of a couple days." That left his company with 544,000 kilograms of cabbage in storage, and led him to eliminate cabbage from his early plantings this spring for the first time in more than 20 years.

MacKenzie said he'd need some time to review what Ottawa had put forward "to see how these programs are going to be rolled out," but noted "the numbers are quite different from what the [Canadian] Federation of Agriculture was looking for."

The federal government also wants to expand the Canadian Dairy Commission Act to allow it to buy and store more surplus dairy products — like cheese and butter — to avoid more instances of milk dumping. (CBC)

Maynard said it's a "critical time" for producers facing continued uncertainty over what markets might have recovered by the time their products are ready to be harvested and sold.

"The month of May on Prince Edward Island is when crops are planted," he said. The decisions producers make now over what and how much to plant they'll "have to live with for the next six months to a year."

"There's people that are hurting right now, so that's the concern that we have."

Long-term impacts

The P.E.I. Potato Board said Island farmers who produce seed potatoes are among those expecting a significant revenue shortfall this year.

General manager Greg Donald said acres planted in potatoes will be down on P.E.I. for 2020. Processor Cavendish Farms has asked its growers to provide 15 per cent fewer potatoes, Donald said, while the board itself is asking other producers to reduce their acreage by 10 per cent in response to reduced demand.

Tuesday's announcement comes as some farmers begin the spring planting season and have to make decisions that will impact the fall's harvest. (CBC)

That overall reduction in acres will lead to "up to $5 million in seed that isn't going to be needed," said Donald.

It takes years to produce potato seed, Donald said, and reduced plantings of seed potatoes this year could affect the industry down the road.

"Being very conscientious that there is a lot of need, not just in the potato industry … if there can be assistance, seed and seed growers are the foundation of our business."

