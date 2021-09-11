Where to vote and how to watch the 2021 federal election on P.E.I.

It's election day in Canada.

According to Elections Canada, 30,626 Islanders cast their ballots in the four days advance polling stations were open — a 16.83 per cent increase compared to the advance turnout in the 2019 federal election.

But many will head to the polls today for their last chance to cast a ballot.

How and where to vote

Polling stations on P.E.I. will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To find out where to vote, Islanders can check their voter information card or head to Elections Canada's website.

A voter information card might make the process easier, but it's not required — as long as you have something proving your identity and a current address, like a government-issued ID, you can cast a ballot.

Here are the ways you can prove your identity and address.

Online results

CBC News will have comprehensive coverage with real-time results, big election night news and analysis about how the vote is unfolding.

You can track federal election results and find out who's winning in your riding on the live results page right here on the CBC P.E.I. website. Our reporters will keep you updated through the evening as polls close and results roll in. You'll also be able to stream the CBC News election special.

TV

The Canada Votes 2021: Election Night special starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, led by CBC's chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton.

The special will check in with correspondents across the country, with on-the-ground reaction at party headquarters and in key candidate ridings. You can watch on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Gem including an ASL stream, CBCNews.ca, CBC News App on iOS and Android, and the CBC News YouTube page.

Radio

CBC Radio will host its own election night special hosted by the World at Six's Susan Bonner, Sunday Magazine's Piya Chattopadhyay and The House's Chris Hall.

They'll be joined by other CBC journalists and guests to deliver results, insights and analysis as the night unfolds.

The radio special begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on CBC Radio One, the CBC Listen app on iOS and Android, and online.